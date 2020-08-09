49 more cases And one more death reported over weekend

Avoyelles had 49 new cases of coronavirus and another death over the past two days, according to the Louisiana Department of Health's official update at noon Sunday (Aug. 9). The state does not provide updates on Saturdays.

Since the pandemic began in March, Avoyelles has had 1,070 cases of COVID-19, with 32 COVID-related deaths. The parish has now conducted 14,330 tests since March.

Louisiana has recorded 131,399 cases with 4,145 deaths during the pandemic. As of noon Sunday, there were 1,383 COVID patient in hospitals with 210 on ventilators.

Sunday's report shows one of the parish's largest increases from one daily update to the next, but reflects two days of results.