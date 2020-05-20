Avoyelles coroner says to brace for second wave of COVID-19 cases

"Phase I" of the COVID recovery plan opened under a cloud over the weekend as Avoyelles Parish had one of its biggest one-day increases in the number of new cases.

The parish's cumulative total of positive coronavirus tests had been in the mid- to high-70s for weeks. It reached 80 on Friday, jumped to 89 on Saturday and by Tuesday was at 94.

Avoyelles Coroner Dr. James Bordelon said a major part of the recent increase in positive tests is due to inmates at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport.

"The prison is becoming a hotspot forCOVID," Bordelon said.

The state reports at least 36 of the cases are either in the state prison in Cottonport or in two area nursing homes.

Bordelon also contends that about 20 of the parish's positive tests are due to people with a previous positive test being retested before they have recovered from the disease.

BRACE FOR INCREASE

The parish should brace itself for an elevation in the number of positive tests in the coming weeks due to a combination of increased testing, more exposure due to the gradual reopening of businesses and the effect "stay at home" has had on preventing the body's natural immune system to recognize and fight the new virus, he noted.

Bordelon said the state was in a no-win situation when it issued the "stay at home"order. Had it not implemented it, more people would have been exposed, gotten sick and died. By implementing it, it interrupted the natural course of developing a "herd immunity" by gradual exposure to the virus.

What people have to do now is exercise social distancing and protect themselves from exposure as much as possible. Even with that, Bordelon predicted there will be a "significant increase in the numbers" within a month.

Police Jury President Kirby Roy has created a COVID-19 Task Force "to prepare and plan for a second wave or a spike" in the number of infections in the parish. He was hoping to schedule a meeting of that body sometime this week.

Roy said he is checking out information that one recovered COVID patient has taken ill again. If true, that would mean COVID-19 is a rare virus that can fight back when the body develops antibodies against it.There are also reports from China and Japan of patients who recovered from COVID falling ill again.

MORE TESTS NEEDED

Roy said the parish needs to increase its rate of testing for the disease to get a better picture of its presence in the parish. He said Avoyelles has tested almost 2 percent of its population. Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked communities to test at least 4 percent.

"The local medical providers need to step up their testing," he said.

Roy said the National Guard will set up vans where tests will be administered, but he does not know when that will be done in this area.

As more businesses are opening and the "stay at home" order is being relaxed, Roy said he has received reports that people "are not adhering to social distancing and mask wearing." That is "a formula for future infections," he added.

Members of the parish COVID task force include state Office of Public Health Regional Administrator Dr. David Holcombe, School Board President Robin Moreau, School District Superintendent Blaine Dauzat, District Attorney Charles Riddle, state Rep. Daryl Deshotel, Mansura Mayor Kenneth Pickett, Avoyelles Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank, Coroner Dr. James Bordelon, Police Juror Glenn McKinley, Sheriff-elect David Dauzat,state Sen. Heather Cloud, Planning Commission President Rayford Laborde, Police Jury Secretary/Treasurer Jamey Wiley and Roy.