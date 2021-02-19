Avoyelles COVID case totals reduced by two

Most parts of the daily COVID update actually saw numbers decreased in Friday's report for Avoyelles Parish's war on COVID-19.

There were a net of 11 new test results -- 14 molecular tests were reported and three rapid result tests were subtracted from the parish's totals. Avoyelles' pandemic total number of cases was reduced by two from Thursday's report, with one molecular test case and one rapid result case being taken away. There were no changes to the parish's death toll of 117 since March 2020 (111 "confirmed" and six "probable.")

The state's pandemic totals as of Friday were 422,287 cases and 9,440 deaths.