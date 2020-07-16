Avoyelles COVID count rises to 565

In its noon Thursday update, the Louisiana Department of Health reported Avoyelles' COVID-19 infections increased by 16 overnight, to 565. The death toll remained at 17.

Statewide the number of cases grew another 2,280 -- to 86,411 -- while there were 24 more COVID-related deaths, bringing the total to 3,351.

Louisiana has now recorded more coronavirus cases than China since the pandemic began. China, with a population of 1.4 billion compared to Louisiana's 4.6 million, has reported 85,697 cases and 4,651 deaths from COVID.