Avoyelles COVID numbers 'back to normal' -- 15 new cases, no additional deaths since Thursday

Friday's COVID update from the Louisiana Department of Health was back to "normal" for Avoyelles -- double digit increase in cases, no additional deaths and a positivity rate of just over 4 percent in the batch of test results since Thursday's report.

Today's state results showed two parishes -- East Carroll and St. James -- have left the "red" zone for "high" COVID rates and are now "orange," for "moderately high."

Avoyelles had 15 new cases, bringing its cumulative pandemic total to 1,320. The number of deaths remained at 46. The Friday report was based on results of 369 new tests, which brought the total number of tests conducted since mid-March to 19,653.

Statewide there were 828 new cases, 14 deaths and 15,545 tests since the Thursday update. The positive rate for the state's Friday test results is 5.3 percent.

COVID watchers are wondering what the results will be on Sept. 15, which will be two weeks after the start of the COVID-delayed and hurricane-delayed public school year. Questions are: When will Avoyelles pass 50 deaths? Will new cases stop before we reach 1,500? Will we reach 20,000 tests by Monday, or was testing reduced due to the effects of the hurricane?

The state has already topped 150,000 cases -- 151,473 as of Friday. It is closing in on 5,000 deaths, at 4,872. It appears to be headed for 2 million tests, at 1,931,748 tests as of the Friday report.