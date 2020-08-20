Avoyelles COVID numbers for Thursday show 6 new cases, no additional deaths

Louisiana and Avoyelles Parish both had minimal increases in their COVID counts in the Thursday update from the state Department of Health.

Avoyelles' official number of COVID cases during the 5-month pandemic rose by six, to 1,178, from Wednesday's report. The death toll remained at 40.

The number of new cases in the state rose by 918, to 140,821. There were 28 deaths since the Wednesday update, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,496.