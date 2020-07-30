Avoyelles COVID update for July 30: 895 cases, 26 deaths

The number of COVID cases for Avoyelles during the current pandemic rose by 28 in Thursday's noon update, pushing the total to 895. The official number of deaths reported in the parish is still 26, although parish officials have indicated there have been 29 deaths in the parish. The other three are expected to show up in the state report in the next few days.

With the death toll being over 25, the state also provides statistics by race. The Thursday report shows that COVID is apparently hitting the parish's black population harder than whites and other race groups. Of the number where the race of the victim was known 292 are white, 283 are black and 127 are "other." The state notes 139 cases where the race is not known. Of the 26 reported deaths, 14 are black and 12 are white. The analysis was done when there were 841 cases in the parish.

The state is estimating the parish's population at 40,462, with there being 26,850 whites, 12,093 blacks and 1,519 "other race" residents in Avoyelles Parish.

Using the state's population estimate, 2.2 percent of Avoyelles Parish residents have tested positive since March. Most of those identified infections have occurred this summer, due in large part to a more aggressive and accessible testing program.