Avoyelles COVID update for Sept. 28: two new cases in 15 tests, one additional death

It was another "almost no-show" report for Avoyelles Parish when the Louisiana Department of Health released its noon update today (Sept. 28). One number that did stand out was another COVID-related death, bringing the parish's total pandemic fatalities to 55.

Avoyelles had two new cases out of only 15 test results. Due to the low number of tests, the 13.3 percent positivity rate is not considered cause for concern the Crossroads Parish is backsliding in its war on COVID.

The current COVID count is 1,528 cases, 55 deaths and 23,266 tests.

The state has had 165,091 cases, 5,298 deaths and 2,288,394 tests.