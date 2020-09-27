Avoyelles has another COVID death

Avoyelles Parish added another death to its pandemic totals, raisng to 54 the number of COVID-related fatalites since March. The state's weekend update, which reports two days of test results released since Friday, also showed 12 new cases out of 146 tests -- an 8.2 percent positivity rate for that batch of tests. The parish has 1,526 positive test results out of 23,251 tests administered since March.

As of Sunday the state's totals were 164,851 cases, 5,263 deaths and 2,281,925 tests.