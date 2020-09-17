Avoyelles has only one new COVID case in Sept. 17 update

After having a "bad" COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Avoyelles came back Thursday with an almost perfect daily report -- one new case out of 321 test results and no additional deaths.

The parish's official numbers, as reported by the Louisiana Department of Health, are 1,441 cases, 52 deaths and 21,578 tests since the pandemic began in March.

Statewide there have been 159,304 cases, 5,143 deaths and 2,123,151 tests since March. The state estimates there are currently 13,734 active cases of COVID in the state.