Avoyelles newspapers ask for COVID stories

As of today (July 14) there have been 512 positive test results for COVID-19 in Avoyelles Parish. Most of those have been reported since May.

The Avoyelles Journal, Weekly News and Bunkie Record are asking Avoyelleans who have overcome or are still fighting COVID-19 to share their stories with our readers. We believe it would help others better understand "what all the fuss" is really about if they can hear firsthand accounts from their neighbors.

Experts tell us this particular disease ranges from invisible to almost invincible. There are many who have tested positive who have never experienced symptoms and whose worst effect has been to be separated from friends and family for a two-week quarantine. Others have lost family members to this disease while others have been hospitalized so doctors and health care professionals could battle the virus.

Tell us your story so we can share it with others. Email avoyellespublishing@yahoo.com or news@avoyelles.com, drop your written account off at our office on N. Main Street in Marksville or mail it to P.O. Box 36, Marksville LA 71351.