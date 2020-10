Avoyelles Parish had seven new COVID cases in 128 test results over the weekend for a weekend positivity rate of 5.4 percent. There was also one more death. The parish's pandemic totals as of Sunday were 1,571 cases, 58 deaths and 24,499 tests.

The statewide totals were 168,294 cases. 5,387 deaths and 2,382,245 tests.