COVID count continues to climb in Avoyelles

As of the official count Sunday, Avoyelles Parish has had 92 positive tests for Coronavirus-2019. That is up three from Saturday's report. The parish has had nine deaths from COVID-19.

Several of the new cases over the past few days have been inmates at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center, Coroner Dr. James Bordelon said. Bordelon said as many as 20 of the positive tests are additional tests of people who were infected and do not represent additional COVID patients.