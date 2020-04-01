Garbage volume increasing as resident clean up while staying at home

The stay at home order is causing problems for garbage collections.

The amount of garbage has been increasing in volume recently as resident clean up while staying at home, according to Avoyelles Parish Police Jury President Kirby Roy, III.

The amount of garbage is putting a strain on the local collection system.

Roy asks the public to be sure to have your garbage out before 4:00 am as trucks will not be able to return once a road is serviced.

Also, white goods are still being picked up, but it is taking a few more days of response time to do so.

Leaves will not be picked up until further notice.