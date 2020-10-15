Thursday COVID update is good news for Avoyelles

Thursday's COVID update was sure to bring smiles to Avoyelles Parish faces and hope to hearts grown weary from six months of worry and virus-containment measures.

The update based on 461 tests since the Wednesday report showed only six positive results with no additional deaths reported.

The report is especially optimistic because it is based on more than a few dozen test results. The one-day positivity rate of 1.3 percent also bodes well for the parish's fight against coronavirus.

As of Thursday, Avoyelles' pandemic totals were 1,652 cases, 62 deaths and 26,388 tests.

The state's pandemic totals on Thursday were 173,864 (up 823 from Wednesday), 5,507 deaths (up 12) and 2,542,919 tests (up 26,284).