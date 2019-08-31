Guest column: Success takes teamwork

In July, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, in partnership with Southern University, hosted the inaugural Louisiana Rural Economic Develop-ment (LaRuE) summit at Paragon Casino Resort.

More than 300 business and political leaders from around the state attended the rural communities and businesses benefit from building relationships and strategic partnerships with local, state, national and Native American Country leaders.

Topics included workforce development, financial services, healthcare, agriculture, entrepreneurship and telecommunications technologies.

The summit’s success was, in every sense, a team effort that would not have been possible without the support of Paragon Casino Resort, Southern Univer-sity Law Center, Southern’s EDA University Center for Economic Development and the many sponsors, speakers and presenters.

LaRuE served as a kickstart of an effort to bring further success to Central Louisiana by providing a platform to build beneficial relationships, tools to create successful businesses and the resources to grow.

However, to achieve success for our community we must take it a step further.

With that in mind, I and the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe are calling on the communities and corporations of Louisiana -- as well as state and federal representatives -- to work together to develop an actionable financial master plan to ensure success for Central Louisiana.

The efforts we put forth today will become the legacy we leave for the next generation.

Those future generations deserve a legacy of strategic vision, diligent hard work and unparalleled success.

At the summit, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham noted Louisiana’s unique culture and unique way of life -- full of people who want to do the right thing and who want to work.

It would be a disservice to leave the summit and not continue nurturing those seeds of development and growth.

We must strengthen the future of our Central Louisiana community through business ventures, smart partnerships and a continuing commitment to success.

Gov. John Bel Edwards encouraged summit attendees to work together toward common goals so all our communities can thrive.

My challenge to those in Central Louisiana is to work together to achieve our goals to benefit future generations.

I whole-heartedly support and agree with the comments and sentiments of Rep. Abraham and Gov. Edwards.

A spirit of development and leadership flows through the heart of the people of Louisiana.

It drives them to not only care for their communities and one another, but also pushes them to bring their passion, tenacity and vision to all goals and objectives they seek to achieve.

Events like the LaRuE summit help to channel that authentic fundamental Louisiana energy and provide a forum of education and ideas for those striving to enhance Louisiana’s community and economic development.

As Rep. Abraham so aptly put it, these seeds of success were planted at the LaRuE summit.

They will continue to be planted at other events where dedicated individuals come together to work to enhance the quality of life for their families, their communities and their state.

My desire is that the summit will have a lasting effect -- not just for the attendees, but for their friends, families, neighbors and co-workers as well.

In working together, we can create a tangible plan that will serve as a resource for future generations to grow and succeed.

We need to bring all of our good ideas to the table, marshal our resources, choose a place to start and work collectively to improve our economy.

Our work today is the legacy we leave behind for generations to come.

I encourage us to leave a legacy of strategic planning diligence and, ultimately, of triumph.