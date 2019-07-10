Avoyelles School Board honors 4-H shooting sports team

The Avoyelles Parish Schoo Board honored the parish 4-H shooting sports participants for a successful year which brought several awards home this past school year.

Among those young sharpshooters was Coralie Deloach of Effie, a senior at Marksville High this 2019-20 school year, who qualified for the 4-H nation competition and placed 10th overall.

The five-member Louisiana team, which included four students from other parishes, won 1st Place at the national competition -- the first Louisiana team to take top honors, proud uncle Lynn Deloach told fellow board members at the July meeting.

Other members of this past school year’s Avoyelles Parish 4-H shooting sports team honored at the May board meeting included Bailey Dupuy, Abbigail Deloach, Jordyn Bordelon, Sierra Marcotte, Jacob Bordelon, Grant Guillot, Garrett Dauzat, Zachary Reynaud, Brayden Meche, Robert Hubbard, Cameron Dauzat, Tanner Dupuy, Jacob Bryant and Mitchell Hubbard.

Coralie is the daughter of Darlene and Michael Deloach.

“She was bummed because her rifle malfunctioned during the competition,” Darlene said. “She could’ve earned 50 more points and placed 4th. I told her not to worry about that, that it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that she needs to enjoy.”