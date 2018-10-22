‘Swamp Pop Legends’ at Haas Auditorium Saturday

It will be a blast from the past with songs from those platters that matter for fans of the Louisiana-style“Swamp Pop” music this Saturday (Oct. 27) in Bunkie’s Haas Auditorium.

The night of fun, music, probably more than just a little dancing and a good time out with family and friends costs $25 per ticket. The “Swamp Pop Legends Show” will be from 6-10 p.m. with the doors opening at 5 p.m.

Proceeds from the concert will go to support the Bunkie Fire Department.

“It will be a good time hearing some great oldies from artists getting together to perform their hits from the past,” Frank said.

The fundraiser is a way of using the past to prepare for the future by providing the Fire Department with needed additional revenue for extra training, repairs around the station and purchasing needed firefighting equipment. Featured performers include Bert Miller, the singer and drummer of the Original Boogie Kings, Warren Storm, Willie Lee and Tommy McLain.

The Cypress Band includes Mike Pollard, W.T. Dugas and Earl Taylor -- members of the Original Boogie Kings and Swing Kings.

Local radio personality Louis Coco of KLIL will emcee the event.

There will be a cash bar. No food or ice chests will be allowed to be brought into the event. Tickets can be purchased from several area merchants and individuals, including Frank at 305-0678 or the Fire Department at (318) 346-6678.

Groups wishing to reserve a table should call Bruce Roy (318) 359-1948 or (318) 964-5129.