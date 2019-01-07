Arts Council to celebrate 40 years on Jan. 12

Patrons will enjoy a night of “big band” music on Jan. 12 when the Avoyelles Arts & Humanities Council celebrates its 40th anniversary with a “Founder’s Gala.”

Shreveport’s award-winning Bill Causey Big Band Orchestra will provide entertainment for the event, which will begin at 7 p.m. at Bailey’s on the Square in downtown Marksville.

Seating is limited. Tickets are $60 for non-members and $50 for Arts Council members. Balcony seats are available.

The gala will honor the many, many individuals who started and supported the organization over the past 40 years. “It’s destined to be one of the highlights of the carnival social season,” Arts Council member Van Roy said.

“People might know us for the July 4th Avoyelles Arts & Music Fest or our recently opened office and Gallery on the Square,” Arts Council President Allison Ravare-Augustine said, “but the Avoyelles Arts Council has been providing quality arts programming since it began in 1979 with a determined group passionate about promoting arts and culture in our parish.

“This is our way of honoring those people,” she added.

The Avoyelles Arts Council is a hands-on board of volunteers who are committed to producing cultural events and workshops throughout the parish every year.

It sponsors several workshops and events during the year, including the popular Harvey the Rabbit program for parish schools and the annual Atrium Christmas Tree project. The Avoyelles Arts Council also awards three distinguished scholarships to parish seniors each year.

Food for the evening will be catered by John Ed and Tiffany Laborde of Panaroma Foods. Wine will be included with dinner and a cash bar will be available for other beverage requests.

For more information, call Gwen Lacombe at 318-264-1826 or Van Roy at 318-240-3495.