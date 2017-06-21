'Bash on the Bayou' seeks vendors, parade entries

Simmesport will celebrate the nation’s birthday a few days early with the 1st annual “Bash on the Bayou” at Yellow Bayou Memorial Park Saturday, July 1.

The afternoon’s activities will begin at 3 p.m. with an Independence Day parade from Riverside Elementary to Yellow Bayou Park. The parade will begin on Mission Drive, turn right on Laurel and left on Main Street to Old Hwy 1 and then to the park.

A kid’s parade will be held at the park at 4:30 p.m. followed by a balloon launch in celebration of Independence Day.

The Simmesport VFW Post will present the colors at 4 p.m.

Arts & crafts vendors and games will be set up at the park from 4-9 p.m. Booth spaces are available for $15.

A fireworks display will begin at about 8 p.m.

The Simmesport Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the event.

There will be no food/drink vendors since the VFD will be selling food and drinks as a fundraiser to support its firefighting efforts.

Those interested in participating in the parade or renting booth space should contact event coordinator, Asst. Fire Chief Jacob Coco, at 305-5510 or Karen Gautreaux at 240-3459. Parade forms are available at Town Hall.

There is no entry fee for the parade or admission cost for the festival.