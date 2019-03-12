Bunkie Service League to hold 50th anniversary reception this Saturday

To mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Bunkie Service League, the City Council has declared 2019 a “year of celebration” in the organization’s honor.

The council kicked off the recognition at its Feb. 14 meeting, noting the Service League was “organized in 1969 by a group of civic-minded women to foster a Christian fellowship to be of service in the community.” In its proclamation, the council recognized the Service League for its “commitment to promote and support the City of Bunkie and its citizens for the past 50 years.”

Activities related to the 50th anniversary include a reception at 2 p.m. this Saturday (March 16) in Haas Auditorium “to thank the community for their support of past and present projects.”

No children under the age of 10 are allowed.

The council declared Oct. 8 to be Bunkie Service League Day. Activities planned for that day include the dedication of a plaque, donated by Capital One Bank, to be erected in the Main Street park area.

The plaque will honor all past, present and future Service League members.