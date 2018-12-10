Christmas events in Avoyelles December 9-16

Wednesday Dec. 12

5:30 p.m.- Moreauville Christmas Caroling

Sacred Heart School in Moreauville will host a community Christmas caroling on Wednesday (Dec. 12). The hayride for the caroling will load at 5 p.m. and depart from the school at 5:30 p.m.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided by the village of Moreauville at St. John’s Village.

Caroling music will also be provided. All Sacred Heart students are invited to attend.

For more information call Karen Moreau at (318) 985-2772.

Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 13 to 15

7 to 9 p.m.- Live Nativity, Centerpoint Pentecostals

The Centerpoint Pentecostal Church, at 1473 Effie Highway, will present a live Nativity from 7-9 p.m. nightly Thursday through Saturday (Dec. 13-15), weather permitting.

The church welcomes everyone to drive through with their families to celebrate the real reason for the season. There is no charge.

Host pastor is Rev. Carl Beard. For more information call 253-8145.

Dec. 14 & 15

7 p.m. nightly- “Christmas Extravaganza,” Fox Theatre

The Fox Performing Arts Center on Washington Street in Marksville will host its annual “Fox Christmas Extravaganza” at 7 p.m. nightly Thursday and Friday (Dec. 13-14). Christmas treats and hot chocolate will be served.

Tickets are $10 each. The event will feature local soloists, bands and choirs.

For tickets or more information call 253-8105 or visit marksvillefox.com.

Dec. 15

9 a.m. to 12 noon- Marksville Doll & Toy giveaway

The Marksville Chamber of Commerce, the City of Marksville and Fire Department will distribute toys from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday (Dec. 15) at the Marksville Fire Station meeting room.

Children must be under the age of 16 to attend.

Each child will have the opportunity to meet with Santa, take pictures, then enter the room to choose one toy to bring home.

Toys were purchased for the giveaway through donations made to the Margaret Michel Doll and Toy fund. For more information call 253-9500.

2 p.m. - Hessmer Christmas Parade

The Village of Hessmer Christmas Parade will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 15) and travel down Main Street (La. Hwy 115).

The parade will feature several floats, marching units and a special guest or two. No horses or ATVs are allowed. Line up is at 1:30 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. The parade will end at the site of the former Hessmer High School gym in the Ronald Mayeux Recreation Complex.

4 p.m. - Bunkie Christmas Parade and Fireworks

The annual Bunkie Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Bunkie Rotary Club and the Town of Bunkie, will be held Saturday (Dec. 15). Line up begins at 3 p.m. in the Capitol One parking lot on Church Street. The parade rolls out at 4 p.m.

The fireworks display will being at approximately 6:30 p.m. in front of Vaughn Motors.

Parade entry participants are asked to contact Parade Chairman Tiffany Tuminello to ensure they are properly placed in the parade lineup.

ATVs and go-carts will not be allowed in the parade but golf carts are allowed. Horses can participate if they are accompanied with a carriage or buggy.

The parade route will be Church Street, Main Street and Chevy Lane, ending at the former Winn-Dixie parking lot.

There will be no stopping of entries along the parade route.

Parade entries will be judged on overall appearance, congeniality and music. The judges pavilion is on Main Street.

A trophy will be given to the winner of each category at the end of the parade.

For more information, call Tuminello at (318) 664-9376.

6 p.m.- “Christmas at the Track,” Effie Walking Track

The Ward One Community Foundation will hold “Christmas at the Track” at 6 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 15) at the Veterans Memorial Walking Track in Effie.

The movie “Polar Express” will be shown on a large outdoor screen. Visitors are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Hot chocolate, popcorn and cookies will be served. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit the Ward One Community Foundation Facebook page.

Sunday, Dec. 16

3 p.m.- St. Cecilia Chorale Christmas Cantata,

St. Alphonsus Church

The St. Cecilia Chorale will present a Christmas Cantata at 3 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 16) at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer.

The event is free and open to the public.

At dark- Mansura Christmas lighting contest

The Mansura Chamber of Commerce will host a Christmas lighting contest beginning at dark Sunday (Dec. 16) at dark. The contest will include residents of Mansura and those within a one-mile radius of the town.

Homeowners and businesses are welcome to participate. Cash prizes will be awarded in each category.

Applications are available at the Mansura Police Department, Mansura City Hall, Durand’s Grocery and Mansura Drug Store. All applications must be turned in by Dec. 14 to the Mansura Police Department.

For more information call Darla Borden at (318) 964-5232.