Halloween activities begin this week in Avoyelles

With Halloween falling on a Wednesday this year, Trick or Treaters will have a few chances to “double dip” with activities as some events have been planned for this weekend, while others will stick to the traditional night of candy-collecting. The weekend events are listed here. Trick-or-Treating times and events set for Oct. 31 will be listed in next Sunday’s Avoyelles Journal.

Ward One Community Foundation will hold their annual “Walk-N-Treat” Halloween event on Saturday (Oct. 27) from 5-7 p.m. at the Veteran Memorial Walkway at the intersection of La. Hwy 107 and 128 Garlington Cutoff Road in Effie.

Children of all ages are welcome to attend dressed in their favorite Halloween attire. Parents must accompany children during the walk.

Bordelonville Fire Department will host its 4th annual Halloween Bash from 5-7 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 28) at the Bordelonville Fire Training/Community Center walking track. There will be hot dogs, chips, juice, candy and a goody bag for all children.

To make arrangements to set up a booth, call Brandi Lemoine at 447-2340. There is no charge to set up a booth and give out treats. In case of rain, the event will be in the gym. The best decorated booth will receive a special prize.

Marksville Elementary School will host Trick-R-Treat Alley on Thursday (Oct. 25) from 5:30-7 p.m. Children will trick-or-treat at 20 plus stations located throughout the school, visit a haunted house, and get a delicious hot dog. Price of admission is $5 per trick-or-treater. For more information call 253-7464.

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville will host its third annual “Trunk or Treat” from 5-7 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 27) in the church hall parking lot on E. Waddill Street. Those wishing to hand out candy are asked to register in advance to reserve a spot. Trunk set up will be from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

To reserve a spot or for more information call Pam at (318) 305-8211 or Vickie at 359-2772.

Riviere de Soleil Community Center in Mansura will host the Avoyelles Relay for Life “Halloween Movie Night” on Saturday (Oct. 27). “Hocus Pocus” will be shown outdoors, weather permitting. The event will open at 6:30 p.m. with the movie to be begin at 7 p.m.

Admission is $5 and includes popcorn, a drink and a Halloween treat bag. Kids 2-years-old and under are free. Costumes are welcome.

For more information call Allison Augustine at 264-9392.

First Baptist Church of Bunkie will hold a Trunk-R-Treat on Sunday (Oct. 28) from 4:30-6 p.m. in the church parking lot at 203 S. Lexington St. The host pastor is Mark Robinson. For more information call 346-7602.

David Haas Memorial United Methodist Church of Bunkie will host a Trunk-or-Treat at the Haas Walking Track from 5-6:30 p.m Sunday (Oct. 28). There will be hot dogs, games and prizes. The event is free and open to the public. To set up a booth to distribute treats call the church office at (318) 346-2764.