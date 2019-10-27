Halloween events in Avoyelles Parish

Halloween events for communities in Avoyelles Parish have been scheduled as follows:

MON., OCTOBER 28-

Marksville Elementary School’s “Trick-R-Treat Alley” will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Children can trick-or-treat at 20-plus stations located throughout the school, visit the haunted house and get a hot dog. Price of admission is $5 per trick-or-treater. For more information call (318) 253-7464.

Avoyelles 4-H “Trunk-R-Treat” at the LSU AgCenter, Mansura will be held from 6- 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 964-2245.

TUES.,OCTOBER 29-

Lafargue Elementary’s “Trick or Treat Alley,” Effie will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Cost is $5 admission and includes trick or treating throughout the school, a hayride and a haunted house. For more information call (318) 253-9591.

THURS.,OCTOBER 31-

Marksville Chamber of Commerce “Halloween on the Square” will be held from 5:30 -7 p.m. around the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville. Businesses and organizations will be handing out candy at stops around the courthouse square. There will be a DJ and a costume contest. Registration for the contest will be from 5-5:30 p.m. at the judge’s table in front of the courthouse steps. Contest category age groups will be: 0-4, 5-8, 9-12, 13-17 and 18-and-up.

There will also be a coloring contest. All coloring sheets can be picked up at the Marksville Chamber of Commerce office or any sponsoring business, which includes: Anytime Fitness, Benjie’s Amusement Rentals, Empower Wealth Management, Flash Tax, House of Style, JD’s Pro Air, Dauzat’s A/C and Heating, McGovern’s Accounting Services, Avoyelles Pregnancy Center, Superior Oil and Lube and Twisted Mix Entertainment. All coloring sheets must be turned into the judge’s table between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Halloween night. Contest category age groups will be: 0-4, 5-8, 9-12 and 13-and-up.

1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes will be awarded in all age group categories in the costume and coloring contests.

Any business or organization can set up a candy booth free of charge by calling (318) 623-2728.

The City of Marksville's "Haunted House” will be inside the old Marksville City Hall from 6-8 p.m. The house is free to enter. There will also be handicap accessibility to the event. For more information call 253-9500.

Hessmer “Halloween Carnival” will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Hessmer gymnasium. The free event is sponsored by the Village of Hessmer. Other organizations and individuals are invited to participate in giving out candy. Those giving out candy must distribute only store-bought treats and must bring their own table, chairs and decorations. The gym will be opened at noon Halloween day to allow time to decorate and prepare for an event that has drawn at least 500 children in each of the past holidays. For more information call Hessmer Town Hall at (318) 563-4511.

The 12th annual Trick-or-Treating in Mansura will be from 6-8 p.m. in the Cochon de Lait Pavilion. The event is being sponsored by the Mansura Police Department. Any other organizations wishing to participate are welcome. For more information call 964-2152.

The Village of Plaucheville will hold a “Halloween Festival” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the walking track near the Plaucheville Community Center, weather permitting. The festival will move inside the Community Center if it rains. There will be a costume contest, games, hotdogs and drinks. For more information or to participate, call (318) 922-3111.

Moreauville “Trick or Treat around the Walking Track” at Avoyelles High will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. The Moreauville Fire Department and Farm Festival Committee sponsor the event.

Avoyelles High will hold a haunted house inside the gymnasium during the event. Those interested in handing out candy are asked to provide a tent, table and any candy, small toys, business cards, pens, etc. to hand out. For more information call 985-2338.

The Bunkie Fire Department will sponsor a free haunted house from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Lone Pine Assembly of God and Salem Missionary Baptist Church will hold a joint “Fall Festival” from 5:30-8 p.m. at Haas Auditorium. There will be food, a candy give away, games, music and more. The festival is free and open to the public. For more information call 346-6678.

The Fifth Ward Community Center, located in the former Fifth Ward High School gymnasium, will be open to visitors Thursday, October 31. There will be a candy giveaway from 5:30-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information call 964-2025.

Riverside Elementary School in Simmesport will hold a “Trick-R-Treat” Alley from 5-6 p.m. Admission is $3. Teachers and staff will line the halls and school campus to hand out candy and goodies to visitors. For more information call 941-2699.

Ward One Community Foundation will hold its annual “Walk-N-Treat” Halloween event from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Veteran Memorial Walkway on La. Hwy 107 in Effie. Children of all ages are welcome to attend dressed in their favorite Halloween attire. Parents must accompany children during the walk.