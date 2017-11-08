'Hessmaween' a big hit with area children

It was a happy “Hessmaween” for the children of the “Greater Hessmer” area.

Hessmer’s Halloween Festival was not only a community event, but also attracted kiddies from Belledeau to Bunkie and from Marksville to Mansura.

Approximately 750-800 children came through the community center door on Oct. 31.

A “boom box” provided appropriate mood music -- “Thriller,” “Monster Mash” etc. -- while vampires, witches, zombies and assorted superheroes and career representatives walked around the court of the former Hessmer High gym.

The gym is still owned by the Avoyelles School Board but is leased to the village under an intergovernmental agreement.

Village officials said the event was open to anyone -- not just those in Hessmer -- to give out candy or receive candy.

The event’s primary purpose was to provide a fun way for children to trick or treat in a safe environment.