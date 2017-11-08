Crystal Bordelon, dressed as a witch, hands out candy to trick-or-treaters at the St. Alphonsus Youth Group table during Hessmer’s Halloween Festival on Oct. 31. {Photo by Raymond L. Daye}
The official greeters for the "Hessmaween" event were (from left) Alderman Keith Armand, Mayor Travis Franks, Village Clerk Stacy Jeansonne and Utilities Clerk Megan Charrier -- with assistance from her children 5-year-old Maggie (Wonder Woman) and 9-year-old Maddox (skeleton) Charrier, all of Hessmer. {Photo by Raymond L. Daye}
An unofficial “greeter” welcomes visitors to the Hessmer Halloween Festival in the former high school gym. {Photo by Raymond L. Daye}
A long line of trick-or-treaters forms outside the doors of the Hessmer High gym Halloween night. The Village of Hessmer sponsored the holiday event. Area businesses, organizations and churches set up treat stations around the basketball court to provide ample treats in a safe environment for area children. {Photo by Raymond L. Daye}
'Hessmaween' a big hit with area children
It was a happy “Hessmaween” for the children of the “Greater Hessmer” area.
Hessmer’s Halloween Festival was not only a community event, but also attracted kiddies from Belledeau to Bunkie and from Marksville to Mansura.
Approximately 750-800 children came through the community center door on Oct. 31.
A “boom box” provided appropriate mood music -- “Thriller,” “Monster Mash” etc. -- while vampires, witches, zombies and assorted superheroes and career representatives walked around the court of the former Hessmer High gym.
The gym is still owned by the Avoyelles School Board but is leased to the village under an intergovernmental agreement.
Village officials said the event was open to anyone -- not just those in Hessmer -- to give out candy or receive candy.
The event’s primary purpose was to provide a fun way for children to trick or treat in a safe environment.