Non-profit organization holding second annual Thanksgiving feast in Mansura

Thanksgiving is a time for thanking God for the many blessings of the past year and expressing the anticipation of blessings in the year to come. It is also traditionally a time for sharing one’s bounty with those less fortunate and to celebrate with friends and family.

In addition to food drives around the parish, there is at least one community-wide feast on Avoyelles’ Thanksgiving schedule.

The non-profit God’s People Serving Others (GPSO) is holding its second annual community feast from 11-2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day in Mansura’s Cochon de Lait Pavilion.

Event organizer Lucille Hayes said the non-denominational Christian organization will be providing free Thanksgiving meals of turkey, ham, rice dressing, green beans, corn, beverages and desserts.

“We served 220 meals last year and we are hoping for more this year,” Hayes said.

Although the event is being held in Mansura and most of the organizers live in that community, Hayes said it is open to anyone in the parish -- regardless of hometown or economic status.

“If the multi-millionaire is lonely and doesn’t want to spend Thanksgiving alone, he is welcome to come down,” she said.

Those who may not have enough money for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner are also welcome.

In addition to serving meals on site, the group will also deliver to shut-ins.

Hayes said there have been several individuals and local businesses who have stepped up and made donations to ensure there will be enough for all who participate in the event.

For more information call 318-964-2934, 964-2055 or 964-2709.