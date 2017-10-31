Paragon Casino employees and their children visit the games and treat stations set up in the Mari Center on Oct. 25. The event was a holiday treat for the children of the casino’s estimated 1,000 employees. {Photo by Raymond L. Daye}
“Police woman” Laney Cooper, 9, and “Spiderman” Christopher Guillot, 4, both of Fifth Ward, examine the spooky cemetery at the Paragon Casino Resort’s Halloween party for employees’ children on Oct. 25. {Photo by Raymond L.. Daye}
Not all Paragon employees were at the Halloween event as guests. Some were there to work the booths, such as the artists manning the face-painting activity. {Photo by Raymond L. Daye}
A large black cat -- but not one wearing a hat -- looks down hungrily on Thing 1 and Thing 2, 5-month-old twins Carter (right) and Bryson Demouy of Marksville. The twins are held by parents Shon Demouy with Carter and Sandy Ponthier with Bryson.
Jordan Carmouche (10) of Mansura, Jerveonta Harris (11) of Marksville and Dejuan Carmouche (11) of Mansura pose with a “pumpkinhead” creature during the Paragon Casino’s Halloween event for employees’ children. {Photo by Raymond L. Daye}
Averie Carmouche, 8, (far left) of Marksville, prepares to toss rings at one of the game booths at Paragon’s Trick or Treat Carnival for its employees’ children. Her mother, Theresa Carmouche (in pink), looks on. {Photo by Raymond L. Daye}
Paragon Casino throws Halloween party for employees' children
Hundreds of children in Halloween costumes milled around the Mari Center a few days before the fall holiday, playing games and gazing at the spooky decorations.
Paragon Casino Resort held the Trick or Treat Carnival of its employees and their families on Oct. 25.
“We had a great turnout and a wonderful time was had by all who attended and volunteered for the event,” Paragon Advertising Director Marie Warren said.