Plaucheville native appears on 'Beach Front Bargains' TV series

Ava Scallan Trahan certainly made Plaucheville proud when she appeared in this past Sunday's (Jan. 28) episode of "Beach Front Bargains" on HGTV.

The Plaucheville native and her husband, Cory Trahan of Carencro, were searching for the perfect family getaway in Gulf Shores, Ala., and ended up having an entire episode of the televison series devoted to their search. The show was entitled "Gulf Shores Getaway."

“Our realtor applied to the show and after a few Skype interviews, we were chosen for the show,” she said.

The couple resides in Mobile, Ala., and recently opened The Crazy Cajun restaurant in Gulf Shores.

“When we lived in Louisiana we would travel to Gulf Shores all the time to spend time on the beach,” Ava said. “People don’t realize you can find something affordable right here on the beach.”

The Trahans looked at four different condos in the Gulf Shores area over four days for 12 hours each day, all while being followed by the Beach Front film crew.

“We taped the episode in June and we did some paddle boarding, riding motor scooters around the area and spending time with Lafayette friends out on the beach,” she said. “All that is in the episode, too.”

The Trahans are delighted with their choice and have been using the new condo as a place for the family to reconnect. Ava is the daughter of Kenneth Scallan of Plaucheville and Dawn Roy of Dupont.

“My brother lives in Pensacola and my sister lives in Orange Beach. Now we have a place to all meet together,” she said.

The couple held a “watch party” with friends and family at their restaurant. In Plaucheville, the Scallan family also held a party at the home of Ava’s father to watch their daughter and son-in-law on TV.