Tunica-Biloxi to hold 22nd annual Pow Wow May 20-21

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana will host its 22nd annual Pow Wow on Saturday and Sunday (May 20-21) in the Earl J. Barbry Sr. Convention Center at Paragon Casino Resort.

The Pow Wow serves as a social gathering for tribal members. It is open to the public to allow all to experience the history and traditions of the tribe through a variety of interactive events and live performances.

The Tunica-Biloxi Pow Wow affirms the endurance of indigenous culture through vibrant craft displays, musical performances, dance presentations and cultural exhibits.

Featured performances and events include the Tunica-Biloxi Singers & Legend Keepers, various Native American dance competitions, and drum (singing) contests in both Northern and Southern categories.

The tribe’s Education Day program will be presented from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday (May 19) in the Mari Showroom in advance of the Pow Wow.

Area children and school groups are invited to attend and discover the diverse and vibrant traditions of Native Americans from across the U.S. There will be dance demonstrations that encourage attendees to join in.

Visitors are also invited to try their hand at using traditional tribal tools and toys and to learn about Native American basketry, clothing and jewelry.

The Tunica-Biloxi Singers and Legend Keepers will share tribal folklore, language and songs.

Admission for Education Day is free. For reservations contact Elisabeth Mora at emora@tunica.org or call 240-6432.

Tickets for the Pow Wow will be available for purchase on-site for $5 general admission and $3 for children 5-years-old and younger.

For lodging or general information, call 800-946-1946 or visit tunicapowwow.org.

Vendors must apply in advance. Contact Ryan at 800-272-9767 ext. 6433 or email rlopez@tunica.org.

More information on Education Day and the 22nd annual Pow Wow is available at tunicapowwow.org.