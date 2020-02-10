Upcoming Mardi Gras events in Avoyelles Parish

Mardi Gras celebrations will be in full swing in Avoyelles Parish next weekend with family-friendly community events including:

St. Francis KCs Children’s Chicken Run, Parade, Community Gumbo, Echo- The St. Francis de Sales Knights of Columbus Council #9294 will hold its annual children’s Mardi Gras parade and chicken run on Saturday, Feb. 15, weather permitting. If it is rained out the activities will be scheduled for Feb. 22. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and should end around 4 p.m.

A $1 donation/entry fee will be collected from all parade participants. After the parade returns to the church area, gumbo will be sold beginning at 4 p.m.

Cost is $6 per bowl, “all you can eat” while dining in. King Cake will also be served. For more on the parade, call Jimmy Thibodeaux at (318) 729-0683 or Randy Guillory at (318) 709-0443.

Krewe of Cronus Ball, Bunkie- The Bunkie Chamber of Commerce will host the Krewe of Cronus Mardi Gras Ball on Saturday, Feb. 15 in Haas Auditorium.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. The “Chase Tyler” band of Denham Springs will return this year as the musical entertainment.

The ball, which began in 1996, will feature a presentation beginning at 8 p.m. of 24 young ladies as the Krewe of Cronus debutantes. The debutants in 11th and 12th grades, represent communities across Avoyelles Parish.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at Melancon Funeral Home in Bunkie. The event is a semi-formal/formal dress occasion.

For tickets call Bunkie Chamber of Commerce at (318) 346-2575, Margie Melancon at (318) 729-3802 or Cynthia Dauzat at (318) 346-2575 or visit the Bunkie Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Krewe of Paragon Mardi Gras Celebration and Golf Cart Parade- The 2nd annual Mardi Gras parade at the Paragon RV park will kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. Last year’s Mardi Gras fun was so popular, the casino decided to do it again this year.

The good times will keep rolling until 8 p.m. that night.

Participants in the parade will throw candy and other treats and marching bands are expected to entertain.

It is free to join the parade, but pre-registration is required. To register and obtain parade guidelines, call Monica Desselle at (318) 253-2089 or Linda Desselle at (318) 253-2014.

In addition to the parade, music will be provided by DJ Fusion and food and beverage booths will be on-site.

The event is free and open to the public.

Krewe of Cyllenius parade, Marksville- The Rotary Club of Avoyelles 2020 Krewe of Cyllenius Mardi Gras Parade will roll once again through the streets of Marksville on Sunday, Feb. 16 beginning at 2 p.m.

Lineup will begin at 1 p.m. behind the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse Atrium on Washington Street. There is no fee to enter the parade.

“There’s still plenty of time to get your float, dance line or organization registered,” Parade Chair Chrystal Adams said. “This is a family-oriented event and clubs, candidates, organizations and schools are encouraged to participate in our Mardi Gras parade.”

Registration forms are available by calling Adams at 359-3534 or by e-mail at chrystal@empowerwealth.net.