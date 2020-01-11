34 players named to Avoyelles Parish 'All-Parish' football team

Avoyelles Parish’s three high school football teams combined had one of the toughest schedules in the state this year. That was evidenced by the fact that all seven of the District 3-AA teams qualified for the state playoffs and three of the five District 3-AAA teams made it to the playoffs.

Marksville played and defeated both of its parish rivals in the first two weeks of the season to earn the unofficial claim to “parish champion.”

Based in large part on that accomplishment, and the fact that he set a school record for career wins, Marksville Head Coach J.T. Dunbar is this year’s Coach of the Year.

Avoyelles Coach Andy Boone took his team just as far into the playoffs in Class AA as Dunbar’s Tigers went in Class AAA. A good season was, literally, only a few plays away from being a great one.

Bunkie Coach Nick Pujol led a team that many had written off as a lost cause, winning games they “should’ve” lost and making expected blowouts competitive.

MVPS

Choosing the defensive MVP wasn’t too difficult. The All-District selection panel made a convincing argument in naming the Tigers’ Gavin Laird as co-MVP in District 3-AAA.

Laird is a senior linebacker who had 103 tackles, including 11 for a loss. He sacked opposing quarterbacks seven times and forced three fumbles.

The Offensive MVP was a bit tougher since there were several contenders for the honor.

In the end, the nod went to Avoyelles’ senior speedster Donnell Carter, who led his Mustangs to a No. 10 seed in the Class AA playoffs.

Carter carried the ball 250 times in the Mustangs’ run-oriented offense. Avoyelles ran 705 times and threw only 43 times during the season.

Carter gained over a mile on the football field, 1796 yards, for an average of almost 7.2 yards per carry.

He was also the Mustangs’ top return specialist with 313 yards on 13 returns. He accounted for 148 of Avoyelles’ 402 points during the season -- 21 touchdowns and 11 two-pointers -- to take the team’s scoring title as well.

34 ALL-PARISH POSITIONS

While there are only 11 players on offense and 11 on defense -- plus a kicker, punter and a return specialist on special teams -- the All-Parish teams are larger to reflect different “looks” a coach may employ in the overall game plan.

For this team, there are five linemen on both offense and defense.

There is only one punter, placekicker and return specialist.

This year we have two All-Parish quarterbacks.

Marksville’s John Small was on pace to set school records before his season was cut short by injury in Week 7. He completed about 75 percent of his passes for 1,200 yards and picked up another 300 rushing.

Graham Rebouche of Bunkie was the Panthers’ primary offensive generator with almost 1,000 yards passing and over 500 yards rushing.

There are two tight ends, four wide receivers and three running backs.

There are four linebackers and four defensive backs.

There are also two multi-purpose positions, called “athlete” and “flex,” for those players who make significant contributions to the team in several different positions.

That’s 34 positions.

There is no “second team” or “honorable mention” on the All-Parish team, so some talented athletes may not be on this list.

It is possible for a player to make both the offensive and defensive team since several of our student athletes spend time on both sides of the ball. If they excel in both areas, they may make both teams.

All efforts were made to make the best selections based on season statistics and the players’ impact on their teams’ success.

Following is the 2019 All-Parish team.

OFFENSE

Offensive Lineman Jadon Lacour, MHS

Off. Line Quinlan Snyder, MHS

Off. Line Gavyn Mathews, MHS

Off. Line Je’kohbi Kennedy, AHS

Off. Line Luke Bain, BMHS

Tight End Garrett Clark, AHS

Tight End Corian Heath, AHS

Wide Rec. Braydon Flores, MHS

Wide Rec. Te’Darius Weaver, MHS

Wide Rec. Jyrien Washington, BMHS

Wide Rec. Lataj’Drick Howard, BMHS

Quarterback Graham Rebouche, BMHS

Quarterback John Small, MHS

Halfback Donnell Carter, AHS

Halfback Daniel Miller, MHS

Fullback Carlos Bazert, AHS

Placekicker John Larimore, MHS

Returner Trevonte Antoine, MHS

Athlete Bryce Moseley, MHS

DEFENSE

Def. Lineman Chris Simon, MHS

Def. Lineman Steven Tolbert, MHS

Def. Line Kesmond Armstrong, BMHS

Def. Lineman Corian Heath, AHS

Def. Lineman Riley Chenevert, AHS

Linebacker Gavin Laird, MHS

Linebacker Bryce Moseley, MHS

Linebacker Travon Prater, AHS

Linebacker Trevor Guillot, BMHS

Def. Back Trevonte Antoine, MHS

Def. Back Carl Barton, AHS

Def. Back Lataj’Drick Howard, BMHS

Def. Back Ian Montalvo, BMHS

Punter, John Eves, BMHS

Flex Jermaine Pierre, AHS

OFF. MVP: Donnell Carter, AHS

DEF. MVP: Gavin Laird, MHS

COACH OF YEAR: J.T. Dunbar, MHS