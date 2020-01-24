Avoyelles Charter girls unbeaten in first two weeks of 2020

It has been smooth sailing for the Lady Vikings basketball team of Avoyelles Public Charter so far this season. Except for a small squall involving the larger Pineville High Lady Rebels just before Christmas break, APCS has done nothing but collect “Ws” -- including the first six games of the new year.

The Lady Vikings are 11-1 and ranked No. 5 in Class AA in the state. The team’s 38.99 power rating, computed by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, is also the best in the parish.

On Jan. 10 the Lady Vikings defeated Pine Prairie, 56-45, in what was its closest game of the season to that point. Pine Prairie is a AAA-sized school.

On Jan. 13, APCS defeated Buckeye by an even closer margin, 55-49. That was no small achievement, given the fact the Lady Panthers (14-7) are No. 5 in Class AAA with a 36.39 power rating.

The results of the Lady Vikes’ games against Glenmora on Jan. 16 and Tioga on Jan. 21 were not available for this article. They were scheduled to play Monterey Thursday (Jan. 23).

Following is an update on the parish’s other four girls basketball teams.

AVOYELLES HIGH

Two other parish teams share District 4-AA with the on-fire Norsewomen.

The Avoyelles Lady Mustangs had improved their overall record to 12-10, notching two wins in the first full week of January before dropping a 10-point decision to Lakeview High on Jan. 14.

The Lady Mustangs appeared to be channeling the “other Avoyelles” team with a 57-32 victory over Jena on Jan. 7 and 53-44 win against the Block Lady Bears on Jan. 10.

Results of AHS’ game with Winnfield on Jan. 17 and in-parish rival Marksville on Jan. 21 were not available for this edition.

The Lady Mustangs have their first district game on Tuesday (Jan. 28), traveling to Alexandria to take on the Menard Lady Eagles.

BUNKIE HIGH

Also in 4-AA is the Bunksie Lady Panthers, having a tough time this season at 3-14.

On Jan. 10 the girls hosted Marksville and dropped a 36-26 decision. On Jan. 14, Bunkie defeated the Class A Westminster Christian, 54-21.

BMHS lost 70-53 to Elizabeth on Jan. 17. The Teurlings Catholic grame on Jan. 20 was not available for this article.

The Lady Panthers play Jena Thursday (Jan. 23) and open their district season against the Lady Vikings on Tuesday (Jan. 28).

MARKSVILLE HIGH

The Lady Tigers of Marksville broke their winless streak on Jan. 10. And what better team to end a drought than arch-nemesis Bunkie.

Marksville defeated the Lady Panthers, 36-26, in Bunkie.

Maybe the win provided the spark necessary to start a late-season winning streak, because the Lady Tigers added victim two in their season opener on Jan. 14.

Then again, it may because the opponent in that 52-24 victory was Jena, who is winless this year.

Marksville is ranked 46th in Class AAA and Jena is ranked 50th.

Lady Tigers lost 63-42 against Caldwell Parish on Jan. 18. The Jan. 21 games with Avoyelles were not available.

The Lady Tigers play Grant Friday (Jan. 24) and Buckeye on Tuesday (Jan. 28).

ST. JOSEPH HIGH

Tiny St. Joseph has the second-highest “power point” rating in the parish at 32.97.

It also has the misfortune of having two of the state’s best Class C teams in its three-member District 5-C.

Scores have not been posted for its games since its 59-38 loss to Monterey on Jan. 6. Results of the Dodson (Jan. 10), Central-Larto (Jasn. 13), Kilbourne (Jan. 17) and South Cameron (Jan. 20) games will be included in the next update.

The Lady Eagles are scheduled to play Family Christian on Friday (Jan. 24), Dodson on Saturday (Jan. 25) and Simpson on Monday (Jan. 27).