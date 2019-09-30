Avoyelles High celebrates Homecoming this week

Avoyelles High School in Moreauville is celebrating Homecoming this week. Activities are as follows:

The Homecoming parade will roll at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 3) with line-up at 5 p.m. Businesses and politicians are welcome to participate in the parade.

The route will begin at the school, travel to Main Street toward Town Hall, continue onto Bayou des Glaises Road and take a right on Lemoine Street to end at Mustang Stadium. A pep rally will be held at the stadium after the parade.

On Friday, the Junior High Princess and Court will be presented at 6:30 p.m., prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff of the Mustangs’ game against the Lakeview Gators from Campti. The Homecoming Queen and Court will be presented at halftime.

The celebration continues Saturday with Homecoming dances in the gymnasium.

The junior high dance will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and the high school dance will be from 9-11 p.m.Tickets are $15 each in advance and $20 at the door. Students can purchase advance tickets through Friday (Oct. 4).

There are 17 young ladies on this year’s Homecoming court. A Princess will be chosen from the junior high members and a Queen from the high school members.