Avoyelles Parish high school baseball, softball season now underway

Basketball season is nearing its end, but high school sports fans still have baseball and softball to quench their thirst for athletic competitions.

To recap the young season:

In baseball, Avoyelles High defeated Monterey, 10-9 on Feb. 25 and were shut out by identical 10-0 scores by Oak Hill and Pitkin on Feb. 27 in the Oak Hill tour-nament. They played Marksville on Monday (March 2), after press time for this edition. The Mustangs play Highland Baptist Tuesday (March 10).

Avoyelles Charter defeated Pine Prairie, 11-4, on Feb. 26. It was to play Buckeye on Monday and Marksville on Saturday (March 7) and Monterey on Tuesday (March 10).

Bunkie lost to Jena, 6-2, on Feb. 25 and defeated Sacred Heart-Ville Platte, 9-3, on Feb. 27. They were scheduled to play Oak Hill on Wednesday (March 3) and Marksville on Tuesday (March 10).

Marksville fell to Simpson, 8-4, on Feb. 24 and to Elizabeth, 11-1, on Feb. 27. The Tigers played Avoyelles on Monday (March 2) and are to play Grace Christian on Thursday, Avoyelles Charter on Saturday, Peabody on Monday (March 9) and Bunkie on Tuesday (March 10).

St Joseph lost to Grace Christian, 0-13, on Feb. 25 and defeated Sicily Island, 12-6, on Feb. 27. They were scheduled to play Ville Platte on Wednesday (March 4), Pleasant Hill on Thursday, Northwood-Lena on Monday and Ville Platte on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL RESULTS

In girls softball, Avoyelles lost to Marksville, 13-3, on Feb. 25 and defeated Carencro, 14-2, on Feb. 27. They played Ville Platte on Monday and play Northwood on Thursday before undertaking a double-header with Peabody on Tuesday (March 10).

Avoyelles Charter’s first game of the season was against Georgetown on Monday. A Feb. 25 game with Buckeye was cancelled. The Lady Vikings play Pine Prairie on Thursday and False River on Tuesday (March 10).

Bunkie won its first two games, beating New Iberia, 7-0, on Feb. 25 and Church Point, 7-1, on Feb. 27. The Lady Panthers played Lake Charles Prep on Monday and Tioga on Tuesday. The team will play Lafayeette Christian on Thursday and Iota on Monday (March 9).

Marksville opened the season with the 13-3 victory over Avoyelles on Feb. 25. It dropped a double-header to Montgomery on Feb. 27, 12-11 and 12-5. The Lady Tigers played Vidalia on Monday and will play Rapides on Thursday. Next week they face Peabody on Monday, Grant on Tuesday and Sacred Heart-Ville Platte on Wednesday.

St. Joseph lost to Tioga, 14-0, on Feb. 26 and to Georgetown, 9-1, on Feb. 27. The Lady Eagles played Elizabeth on Monday and will play Rapides on this coming Monday (March 9) and Opelousas on Wednesday (March 11).