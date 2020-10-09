Avoyelles Parish high school football scores

Avoyelles Parish's three "football schools" played early this week due to the threat from Hurricane Delta.

Marksville High was dominated by Iowa, 45-13. Marksville is 0-2 on the season.

Avoyelles High shut out Winnfield in its 3-AA district opener, 22-0, to remain undefeated at 2-0.

Bunkie Magnet once again gave its fans more thrills for their bucks, trailing the Block Bears of Jonesville 24-14 at halftime and then coming back to take a 34-24 victory to even their non-district record at 1-1.

Marksville travels to Crowley, Bunkie hosts Red River (Coushatta) and Avoyelles is on the road to district rival Lakeview (Campti) in the Oct. 16 games unless, as Bunkie Coach Nick Pujol noted, "there's another hurricane."