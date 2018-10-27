Avoyelles Parish schools go 1 for 3 in Friday night high school football
DISTRICT 3-AA
Menard 42 (4-5, 2-2)
Bunkie 6 (3-6, 1-3)
DISTRICT 3-AAA
Bolton 25 (4-5, 1-3)
Avoyelles 21 (3-6, 1-3)
Marksville 25 (6-3, 3-1)
Peabody 6 (1-8, 1-3)
With the Jena Giants' narrow 21-20 victory over the Caldwell Parish Spartans, both of the northern teams in District 3-AAA have 7-2 overall records and are now in a three-way tie with the Marksville Tigers at 3-1 for a share of the district title. Barring an upset of the Giants by the Bolton Bears -- who upset the Avoyelles Mustangs this past Friday -- the winner of this coming Friday's contest between Marksville and Caldwell will decide who shares the title with Jena. If Bolton pulls off back-to-back upsets, the Tigers-Spartans winner will take the district championship outright.
Go Bears! Go Tigers!