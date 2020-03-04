Avoyelles Parish teams knocked out of boys basketball playoffs

All four Avoyelles Parish teams were knocked out of the state high school basketball playoffs in Round 2 games played Tuesday.

In Class-AAA, Brusly defeated Marksville, 72-58, and will play Ville Platte in the quarterfinals on Friday.

In Class-AA, Franklin beat Bunkie, 59-35, and will play Lakeview in the quarterfinals Friday. Red River-Coushatta defeated Avoyelles, 94-56, and will face Madison in the quarterfinals Friday.

In Division V, New Living Word defeated St. Joseph, 106-51, and will play Family Christian in the quarterfinals on Friday.