Avoyelles, St. Joseph still in hunt for state basketball titles
Two of the four Avoyelles Parish teams were eliminated in the first round of high school boys basketball playoffs Friday. Two will continue their quest for a title early next week.
In Class AA, the Avoyelles Mustangs upset Jonesboro-Hodge, 48-42, to earn the right to host No. 2 Port Allen at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Avoyelles entered the playoffs at No. 18. Jonesboro-Hodge was ranked 15th.
Avoyelles Public Charter's Vikings faced the 9th ranked Morris Jeff Community team and were defeated, 95-60.
In the non-public Division V playoffs, which had only nine teams, St. Joseph had a bye in the first round. The Eagles' first game will be a quarterfinal contest against Grace Christian. St. Joe is seeded 4th in the playoffs and Grace Christian is 5th.
The Marksville Tigers were upset by Northwest, 59-53. Marksville was ranked 10th in the Class AAA playoffs while Northwest was No. 23.