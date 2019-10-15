Bunkie and Marksville both celebrate Homecoming this week

Marksville High and Bunkie Magnet high schools will both celebrate Homecoming this week. Events include class reunions, parades, royalty and of course...football.

Listed below are the activities for each school.

Bunkie Magnet High

The Bunkie Magnet High School Homecoming parade will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 17) with line up at 5:30 p.m. in front of the former Winn-Dixie parking lot. A pep rally will follow at Gene

Britton Stadium after the parade

All Bunkie High alumni, community organizations, local cheer/dance groups, businesses are invited to participate.

The Bunkie Panthers will take on the Winnfield Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday (Oct. 18). Tickets are $7.

Homecoming dances will be held Saturday (Oct. 19). Cost is $15 for Bunkie High students and $25 for guests. Guests must be 19 or younger.

The middle school dance will be held from 6-8 p.m.; the high school dance from 8:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased by Wednesday (Oct. 16).

A 17-member Homecoming Court will reign over Homecoming. The queen will be crowned at halftime Friday night.

Homecoming Court members (see photo on page 4) are:

Seniors- Jensen Gremillion, daughter of Kenneth and Darlene Gremillion of Plaucheville; Mckenzie Juneau, daughter of Daphne Juneau of New Orleans and Chris Juneau of Bunkie; Amelia Quirk, daughter of Chase and Ginger Long of Bunkie; Madeline Ducote, daughter of Ray and Marie Ducote of Bunkie; Laneshia Green, daughter of Alicia Green of Bunkie and Dewayne Alfred of Morrow; and Brooke Stevens, daughter of Mary Stevens of Bunkie and Todd Stevens of Bunkie; Juniors- Allie Joffrion, daughter of Nick and Brigitte Joffrion of Cottonport; and Leah Borrel, granddaughter of Johnny and Denise Borrel and daughter of Shelley and Brent Lemoine of Bunkie; Sophomores- Andie Belt, daughter of Bill Belt and Tracy Bryant of Marksville; and Stevie Mathews, daughter of Robert and Leslie Mathews of Bunkie; Freshmen- Kylie Gagnard, daughter of Savannah Dukes and Kyle Gagnard of Marksville; and Mia Hukins, daughter of Shelley and Damon Juneau of Evergreen and the late Bruce Hukins Jr.; 8th grade- Tyanna Dupree, daughter of Quotasha Dupree of Bunkie; Destiny Burnett, daughter of Gwendolyn Jacob of Bunkie; and Dallas Francois, daughter of Naomi and Michael Francois of Dupont; and 7th grade- Melody Bordelon, daughter of Jesaka Guillory of Cottonport and Joseph Bordelon of Hessmer; and Alexis LaJaunie, daughter of Alana and Shane LaJaunie of Fifth Ward.

For more information contact the school at (318) 346-6216.

Marksville High

Marksville High School Homecoming activities begin with the Homecoming parade at 5:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 17) with lineup at 5 p.m. behind the school on West Waddil Street. All reunion alumni and organizations are asked to line up from the front of Marksville Elementary School toward the Louisiana National Guard office on Fair Street.

All current Marksville High classes, cheerleaders, football players and organizations will line up in front of the high school and gymnasium.

A bonfire will be held in front of Warren Douglas Memorial stadium after the parade.

A pep rally will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the school gym.

The Tigers take on the Buckeye Panthers Friday night. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 with a current school ID.

A Homecoming dance will be held Saturday (Oct. 19) in the gym. Tickets are $15 each and must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be available at the door.

The middle school dance will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. The high school dance will be from 8-10:30 p.m.

The six-member Homecoming Court will reign over the event. A queen will be crowned prior to Friday night’s game.

Homecoming court members (picture unavailable for this issue) are:

Seniors- Sophie Dauzat, daughter of Veronica Sanders of Marksville; Nauja Prater, daughter of Shelonda Doyle of Marksville; and Tamia Murray, daughter of Brandy Prout of Marksville; Juniors- Anna Claire Reynolds, daughter of Scott and Margaret Reynolds of Marksville; Kylie Lachney, daughter of Christina Lachney of Marksville; and Brandy Johnson, daughter of Misty Jones of Marksville.

For more information contact the school at 253-9356.