Bunkie breaks 'A-B Game' losing streak, defeating Avoyelles, 30-14

The Bunkie Panthers won their Homecoming game against in-parish and District 3-AA rival Avoyelles Mustangs, 30-14, on Friday (Nov. 6). The victory broke the Panthers' long losing streak against Avoyelles.

The Marksville Tigers-Menard Eagles game scheduled for Friday (Nov. 6) was canceled due to one or more members of the Eagles testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Following a two-week quarantine, Menard will be able to return to practice on Nov. 18 -- two days before it faces Avoyelles in the regular season finale for both District 3-AA teams.

Avoyelles also had to miss games this season due to players testing positive for the virus. The Mustangs scheduled a make-up game against South Beauregard for the Monday they came out of quarantine. One of those canceled games was against district opponent Lakeview.

While Bunkie has escaped infection on its team, it was affected by COVID early on when its season-opening opponent Mamou had to cancel due to COVID on the team. The Panthers also tapped South Beauregard as an emergency substitute.