Bunkie High schedules Homecoming week activities

A variety of activities are set to celebrate homecoming this week at Bunkie High School.

Students will be allowed to dress in different themes on each day of the week. If a student is not wearing the designated theme of clothing for that day, he or she must wear their school uniform.

THEME DAYS

Dress-up days will be: Monday-“Mercia Monday,” wear red, white and blue; Tuesday- “Tie Dye Tuesday,” wear as many colors as possible; Wednesday- “Welcome to the Jungle,” wear camo or dress as a tacky tourist; Thursday- “Theater Thursday,” dress as favorite movie character; Friday- “Fire Up Your Panther Spirit Red and White Day,” show Panther pride. A pep rally will be held in the gym at 2 p.m.

PARADE

The Homecoming parade will roll on Thursday, with lineup at 5 p.m. in the Winn Dixie parking lot and the parade beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at the old Winn Dixie on the corner of Main St. and Shirley Road, then travel south down Main St. before turning left on Church St. The parade will proceed and turn left on Kelly Fuller St. before ending at Panther Stadium.

GAME & CROWNING

The Homecoming game against the Winnfield High Tigers will begin at 7 p.m. The Court will be introduced, and the Queen crowned, during halftime.

A Homecoming dance for students will be held Saturday evening.

The junior high dance will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. followed by the high school dance from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 for BHS students and $20 for any guest who does not attend BHS.

Tickets can only be purchased by students between classes or at recess from Jill Tassin. For more information, call Bunkie High at (318) 346-6216.