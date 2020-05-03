Hines, Texada named Avoyelles basketball All-Parish MVPs

It doesn't take Nostradamus to predict the future of girls high school basketball in AvoyellesParish. This year's All- District and All-Parish rosters tell the tale of a path of victories for at least the next few years with sophomores, freshmen and even an 8th grader named to those elite teams.

The boys teams' outlook is a bit murkier as most of their top players selected to the all-star lists were upper classmen. Fortunately, there were some quality understudies for those star performers.

Two local basketball players were named All-District MVP for District 4-AA's girls and boys basketball. Not surprising then, Peyton Hines of Avoyelles Public Charter and Jamerrian Texada of Bunkie Magnet are also this year's All-Parish MVPs.

The All-Parish Coach of the Year for boys basketball is Marksville mentor Alex Perkins, whose Tigers were 24-10 in the regular season and were bumped out of the playoffs in Round 2 by No. 4-ranked Brusly, who made it to the semi-finals.

That is a dramatic turnaround from the previous season, which was almost the reverse record.

With a regular season won-loss record of 24-1, and only a heart-breaking upset in the quarterfinals by French Settlement to stop a possible state championship, the Lady Vikings' Alyssa Anderson was the 4-AA Coach of the Year and also the All-Parish top coach.

With most of a stellar squad returning next year, opposing coaches could save time and fuel costs by just emailing their surrender to Anderson before the game.

Hines will be leading the Lady Vikings' pillaging of opponents' villages for the next two years. She is a dominating force on the court, averaging 19.2 points and 8.7 rebounds this past season.

She was a "fantastic freshman" last year, a "sophomore sensation" this year and seems destined to be a "junior juggernaut" and "super senior" before she hopefully starts all over in the college ranks.

In Panther Town, Texada has been a bright spot for sports fans. As Bum Phillips once said of Earl Campbell, if he's not in a class by himself, it certainly doesn't take long to call roll.

Texada averaged 22.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game this season.

ALL-PARISH PLAYERS

This year's All-Parish selections feature five-member 1st teams. There are six members on the girls 2nd team and seven on the boys 2nd team due to a tie.

We do not include honorable mentions for all-parish because, frankly, we believe every student athlete who suits up to represent their school on the boards is worthy of that recognition -- even if they never take a shot or grab a rebound.

All of those on the All-Parish teams are also on their district's 1st, 2nd or Honorable Mention All-District teams.

ALL-DISTRICT BOYS

This season's all-district boys basketball 1st Team players were B.J. Robertson of Avoyelles High and Jamerrian Texada of Bunkie Magnet in District 4-AA; Marksville High's Ty'Drick Harrell and Edward "E.J." Williams in District 3-AAA; and Noah Dixon of St. Joseph High in District 5-C. District 3-AAA also chooses an "All Defense" squad, which included MHS' Starlon Prier.

The 2019-20 2nd Team selections were Tyrek Randall of Avoyelles, William Sharpon of Bunkie, Trey Francisco of Marksville and Raylon Meche and John Pilgreen of St. Joseph.

All-District honorable mentions were: Marksville - Derrick Murray; APCS - Derrius Carter, Christian Hines, Mohammed Haddebah, Latravious Barton; Avoyelles - Jervez Wright, Jamorian Thompson; Bunkie - Keontai

James, Jawan Green; St. Joseph - Bo Pilgreen.

ALL-DISTRICT GIRLS

In girls basketball, the three 4-AA schools all placed members on the All-District 1st Team. APCS contributed Peyton Hines and Ava Roy to the team, along with Avoyelles' Tiara Williams and Bunkie’s

Carlesia Fields. Marksville and St. Joseph had no 1st Team selections in their districts.

Payton Whittington of Marksville was named to the 3-AAA all-defense team.

On the All-District 2nd Teams were Keira James and Miaja Alexander of Marksville, Avoyelles' Daybral Francisco, Jayde Callegari of Avoyelles Charter and St. Joseph's Natalie Valois.

All-District honorable mentions were: Marksville - Deyani Cotton, Amiyah Friels, Adrianna Augustine; Avoyelles - Ailyssica Francisco, Destiny Matten; APCS - Abby Roy, Rylie Bailus, Isabella Thomas; Bunkie - Layla

Leary, Laneshia Green.