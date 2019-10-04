Marksvile loses to Crowley in second half; Avoyelles survives see-saw 4th to defeat Lakeview; Bunkie shut out by Red River-Coushatta

There were two surprises in Friday night's Avoyelles Parish high school football games.

Marksville won the first half 38-34, but Crowley shut the Tigers out in the second half to take a 62-38 victory and give MHS its first loss of the season. That was surprise one.

The last few minutes of the Avoyelles-Lakeview game alone would have been worth the price of admission. The Mustangs won the see-saw battle in the last few minutes to win their Homecoming over the visiting Gators, 68-64. That was surprise two, since the Gators were not expected to stay close to the homestanding Mustangs, much less force them to come from behind to win the game.

It also raises the question as to whether there are any barns left in Moreauville or if they were all burned down tonight in this barn burner of a game?

It appears at this point Bunkie will not be winning the role of "Cinderella" in this year's District 3-AA title chase. The Red River Bulldogs hosted the Panthers and shut out their guests 21-0. Red River is the perennial bridesmaid to powerhouse Many in this district. The two teams met last week with Many, as usual, winning.

The next local team to audition for the part will be Avoyelles, who travels to Many in two weeks.

Impossible?

Well, you know the song.