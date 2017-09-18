Marksville High holding Homecoming activities this week

Marksville High School will celebrate its homecoming for 2017 this week with several activities.

The Homecoming Court features 13 young women vying for the title of Homecoming Queen.

The Homecoming game will feature the MHS Tigers hosting the Tigers from Winnfield this Friday night at Warren Douglas Memorial Stadium.

Members of the court were chosen from an open application process. Girls wishing to be court members were judged on their GPA, participation in school activities or organizations and good discipline reports.

The Marksville High student body voted for its Queen from those named to the court. The top vote-getter will be named at the Homecoming game.

Court members are: Seniors - Robrianna Bergeron, daughter of Katrina Sampson of Simmesport and Robert Bergeron of New Roads; Anesha Francisco, daughter of Yolanda Brooks of Alexandria and Alton Francisco of Cottonport; Denver Jordan, daughter of James and Glenda Jordan of Marksville; Telonna Barkley, daughter of Chasity Hollis of Marksville and Levic Barkley of Houston, Texas; and Kennade Whittington, daughter of Christine Whittington and Rod Ford, both of Marksville;

Juniors - Kendra Coady, daughter of Carol Coady of Centerpoint; Dalatris Napoleon, daughter of Latoyia Napoleon and Bryant Jacobs, both of Marksville; Alecia Slaughter, daughter of Chasity Dauzat of Marksville; and Kadranna Friels, daughter of Mark Friels and Tameka Channel, both of Cottonport;

Sophomores - Jordan Lemoine, daughter of Wendy and Shane Lemoine of Fifth Ward; Sydney Bordelon, daughter of Mark and April Bordelon of Marksville; and Hailey Tillson, daughter of Hope Dauzat and Steve Tillson, both of Marksville and

Freshman - Abby Dubea, daughter of Kristy and Rusty Dubea of Marksville.

The school will hold activities during the week to celebrate Homecoming. Students will be allowed to dress in different attire on each day of the week. If a student is not wearing the designated wardrobe for that day, he or she must be in school uniform.

Dress up days will be: Monday- tackey tourist, Tuesday- Character Day, Wednesday- Senior Citizen Day, Thursday- Camouflage Day and Friday- Spirit Day.

The annual homecoming parade and bonfire will be held on Thursday, September 21. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. with line up at the Waddill side of the school at 5 p.m.

The parade will begin on West Waddill Street, travel east to South Washington Street where it will turn left. The route will continue on South Washington Street and turn left onto East Ogden Street. The route will turn left again onto South Main Street and travel down toward West Bon Temps Street where the route will turn and travel to the Warren Douglas Memorial stadium.

The traditional Homecoming bonfire will be held in front of the stadium at the end of the parade.

On Friday, a pep rally will be held in the school gymnasium at 2 p.m.

Presentation of the Homecoming Court and crowning of the queen will be held at 6 p.m. and the game will start at 7 p.m.

Homecoming dances will be held Saturday evening. The Junior High dance will be from 5-7 p.m. followed by the high school dance from 8-10:30 p.m.

For more information, call Marksville High at 253-9356.