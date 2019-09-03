Marksville wins Avoyelles Parish Football Jamboree

Incorrect scores were inadvertently posted previously.

The Marksville Tigers won the Avoyelles Parish Football Jamboree by shutting out both of their opponents, defeating the Avoyelles Mustangs 14-0 and the Bunkie Panthers, 21-0.

Bunkie beat Avoyelles, 7-0.

All schools start the regular season this Friday with Marksville hosting Bunkie in the annual Catskin game. Avoyelles travels to Beau Chene. The Mustangs will host the Tigers in Week 2. Bunkie and Avoyelles will play on Oct. 25.