Marksville wins big, Bunkie loses big, Avoyelles sidelined by COVID

Marksville High got on the winning track in a Saturday game against Crowley, shutting out the Gents, 41-0.

In its Friday night game against perennial district title contender Red River (Coushatta) Bulldogs, Bunkie Magnet was bested, 52-14.

The Avoyelles Mustangs were unable to play the Lakeview (Campti) Gators Friday because AHS has temporarily suspended its football program due to a case of COVID-19 on the team. This Friday's game against Port Barre is also canceled. The school will re-evaluate resuming the rest of the schedule on Friday, a school official said.