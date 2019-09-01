No clear winner of 2019 Avoyelles Parish Football Jamboree

There was no clear winner of the Avoyelles Parish High School Football Jamboree this past Friday night (Aug. 30).

The host Bunkie Panthers lost both of its 15-minute contests, being shut out by the Marksville Tigers, 12-0, and by the Avoyelles Mustangs, 14-0.

Avoyelles and Marksville battled to a scoreless tie.

This Friday the Tigers and the Panthers play in the "Catskin" game, the name for the annual rivalry game that dates back of six decades.

Avoyelles will face Marksville in Week 2. Because Avoyelles is now in District 3-AA with Bunkie, the "A-B" game will not be played until the second half of the season.