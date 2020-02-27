Red River-Coushatta upsets Avoyelles Charter; Bunkie, Avoyelles win Round 1 games

One Avoyelles Parish basketball team's playoff trek ended tonight while two parish teams took another step down the road to a state title.

Avoyelles Public Charter's Lady Vikings were upset French Settlement, 51-45, in the quarterfinals of the girls Class AA playoffs. APCS was the No. 3 seed in the tournament while French Settlement was No. 6.

French Settlement advances to play Red River of Coushatta in the semi-finals in Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles next week.

In the boys high school Class AA basketball playoffs, #12 Bunkie edged #21 Lakeside, 54-53. #14 Avoyelles High also had a tough contest against #19 North Caddo, but prevailed 72-67 to move on to the second round.

Marksville High plays Carroll Friday. Marksville is the No. 13 seed and Carroll is No. 20.

The parish's other playoff team, St. Joseph Catholic High, will play New Living Word Tuesday (March 3).

