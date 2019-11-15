Three Avoyelles Parish football teams play first-round playoff games tonight

All three of Avoyelles Parish’s football-playing high schools qualified for the playoffs in their classification and play their first-round games today.

The Marksville Tigers and the Avoyelles Mustangs both had to settle for second place in their respective districts -- Marksville in District 3-AAA and Avoyelles in District 3-AA -- due to close, heartbreaking losses in their season finales. However, both earned home games in the first round of the state playoffs.

Marksville (8-2) is ranked 8th in the 32-team playoff bracket and will host No. 25 Erath (5-5).

Avoyelles (6-4) finished No. 10 among the 32 Class AA qualifiers and hosts No. 23 St. Helena Academy (4-6).

This is Avoyelles’ first year in Class AA, along with Bunkie. In the past, it shared District 3-AAA with Marksville.

The Bunkie Panthers (4-6) are seeded 27th and travel to face the No. 6 Kentwood Kangaroos in the first round.

Best of luck to all of the parish’s young athletes, whether hosting a visiting team or on the road.