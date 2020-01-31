Tigers defeat Mustangs, 67-58, in ‘battle of the M’villes’

Perhaps THE game in boys basketball last week was the “battle of the M-villes” on Jan. 21.

Marksville went to Moreauville where the Tigers handed the Avoyelles Mustangs a 67-58 defeat.

That result gave Marksville a 17-8 record for the season and dropped Avoyelles to 12-7.

Since three of the parish’s five basketball schools are in District 4-AA, we will look at that district’s results first.

AVOYELLES HIGH

In addition to the loss to Marksville, the Mustangs lost to another group of Tigers, these cats coming from Winnfield, by an identical 67-58 score on Jan. 17.

Results for Avoyelles’ games against Menard on Jan. 28 and with Rapides on Jan. 31 were not available for this article.

The Mustangs play the other herd of horses from Rapides on Friday (Jan. 31) and Breaux Bridge next Wednesday (Feb. 5).

AVOYELLES CHARTER

The Avoyelles Public Charter Vikings lost a close decision to Glenmora on Jan. 14, 54-49, to drop their won-lost record to 5-9.

Results of the Jan. 21 game with Tioga and the Jan. 28 contest with district and intra-parish rival Bunkie were not available for this article.

A Jan. 24 game with Brusly was cancelled.

The Vikings play Menard on Tuesday (Feb. 4).

BUNKIE HIGH

The Bunkie Panthers had a busy week, playing three games from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23.

After that run, Bunkie was 11-6, adding one win and two losses.

Elizabeth defeated the Panthers, 53-44, on Jan. 17. Bunkie handed Teurlings Catholic 55-38 a beating on Jan. 20 and then suffered an almost identical shellacking from the Jena Giants, 55-38, on Jan. 23.

The results of the Jan. 28 game with APCS was not available for this article.

The Panthers play Menard Friday (Jan. 31) and Rapides on Feb. 4.

MARKSVILLE HIGH

The Tigers rebounded from their district opening loss to Jena on Jan. 14 with two wins -- the aforementioned rivalry victory over Avoyelles and a district win over Caldwell Parish, 66-59, on Jan. 17.

Results of the Jan. 24 game with Grant and district contest with Buckeye on Jan. 28 were not available.

The Tigers have a rematch with Jena on Friday and host tiny but dangerous Class B powerhouse Elizabeth (17-5, 44.09 power rating) on Feb. 4.

ST. JOSEPH HIGH

Wrapping up the parish round-up is St. Joseph in District 5-C and non-public Division V.

The Eagles split their last two games, losing 64-48 to Kilbourne on Jan. 17 but notching an impressive 57-22 victory over South Cameron on Jan. 20.

St. Joe was 3-12 going into the Jan. 24 game with Family Christian and with Dodson on Jan. 25. Those results were not available for this article.

The Eagles play district rival Plainview at home in Plaucheville on Friday. They travel to Thrive Academy on Monday and then host Catholic of Pointe Coupee on Wednesday.

POWER RATINGS

Through Jan. 23, Avoyelles was ranked No. 10 in Class AA with a 35.53 power rating. Bunkie was nipping at the heels at No. 13 with a 34.52 power rating and APCS was No. 38 at 24.82.

Marksville, in Class AAA, was No. 15 with a 35.08 power rating.

St. Joseph was No. 10 in the 13-team Division V with a power rating of 29.87. The Eagles still had the best power rating in the three-team District 5-C, where Reeves had a 25.22 rating and Plainview had 24.83.